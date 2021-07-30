NYT op-ed exposes the next step: ‘no good reason’ only citizens ‘can vote’

















The NY Times, a paper rooted in dictators of the past and anti-Americanism, predicts the future Democrats want, guides it, and plans the endgame. That’s why an op-ed the Times recently published about allowing all foreigners to vote is important to highlight.

It’s obvious why non-citizens should not vote, just as it’s obvious why we should have borders, although we no longer do.

Democrats plan to put amnesty with a quick road to citizenship in their multi-trillion dollar bill. They obviously want to replace the current population with Democrat voters so they can rule without any accountability or interference. However, they have another idea which we have heard from people like Stacy Abrams.

The title of the Times piece is, There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote. It’s written by a foreigner living here who wants to vote in our elections and decide America’s future without being a citizen. That is something no nation in the world does.

He’s a guest columnist who argued this week that “there is no good reason you should have to be a citizen to vote.” He then gave the usual reasons such as, he pays taxes, although that’s for services, not to buy the vote. The author, Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, also wants to radically expand the electorate [with Democrat voters]. He made the usual unsupported claim that they are as American as the natural-born.

According to the Times, the essay is “part of a series exploring bold ideas to revitalize and renew the American experiment.”

Every Foreigner Here Must Be Allowed to Vote

He isn’t just talking about permanent residents – that’s only the camel’s nose under the tent.

This is what he and his comrades actually want:

“Considering the Supreme Court’s recent decision undermining voting rights, and Republicans’ efforts to suppress, redistrict and manipulate their way to electoral security, it’s time for Democrats to radically expand the electorate. Proposing federal legislation to give millions of young people and essential workers a clear road to citizenship is a good start. But there’s another measure that lawmakers both in Washington and state capitals should put in place: lifting voting restrictions on legal residents who aren’t citizens — people with green cards, people here on work visas, and those who arrived in the country as children and are still waiting for permanent papers,” the writer said.

Democrats have allowed criminals to stay and have set up sanctuaries for them for their vote. They invited deadbeats in by offering them more services than citizens receive because they will need the big government handouts. They don’t care if terrorists come — it’s collateral damage.

It is the endgame of the border crisis.

