Hunter’s art dealer wanted to be an art leader in China in 2015

















The art dealer representing the president’s son has longstanding ties to China and said in 2015 that he wanted to be the art world’s “lead guy in China.”

Georges Berges, who is representing Hunter Biden as he ventures into the art world, has talked about his business dealings in China in the past.

A representative for Berges previously told Fox News that the sales of Biden’s art will be kept “confidential.”

Except that Hunter will meet the buyers of his awful paintings.

Berges said in a 2015 interview with Resident that he wanted to be the art world’s leader in China.

“My plan is to be the lead guy in China; the lead collector and art dealer discovering and nurturing talent from that region,” Berges said. “I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China’s next generation of modern artists.”

He also said that that he believes “China’s economy is transforming the global economy and everything is changing because of a rising China,” and that he was fascinated by “cultural impact” China is “having on the world.”

“Cultural power is real power. That is the reason America continues to be the capital of the world, because of its influence on culture for generations and on an unrivaled global level,” Berges also said. “And I think more and more the Chinese are beginning to understand that cultural innovation will power their future cultural influence across continents.”

Does this clown work for Feinstein too?

