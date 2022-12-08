Groomer Dean Teaches Minors About Queer Sex

Another educator groomer teaches minors about queer sex. Project Veritas released a new video today exposing a high-ranking private school official, Joseph Bruno, who admitted that he teaches underage children about sex with items such as “butt-plugs” and “dildos.”

Joseph Bruno, who works as the Dean of Students at an elite school in Chicago called Francis W. Parker, said that these were the items brought into the classroom by an LGBTQ+ group.

“So, I’ve been the Dean for four years. During Pride — we do a Pride Week every year — I had our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in [to the classroom]. They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit.”

“They’re just, like, passing around dildos and butt-plugs. The kids are just playing with ‘em, looking at ‘em…They’re like, ‘How does this butt-plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?’ That’s a really cool part of my job.”

“We had a Drag Queen come in — pass out cookies and brownies and do photos.”

BREAKING: @fwparker Dean of Students Brags About Bringing in LGBTQ+ Health Center to Teach “Queer Sex” to Minors “Passing around dildos and butt plugs…kids are just playing with them…that’s a really like, cool part of my job.”#ExposeGroomerspic.twitter.com/Iv1QxzjyVm — Maura (@indiesentinel) December 8, 2022

Related