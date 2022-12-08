LA DA Gascon Wants Alternatives to Charges for Illegal Alien Criminals

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County now have to consider alternatives to charging illegal immigrants with crimes. District Attorney George Gascon wants prosecutors to avoid having them face deportation. He thinks we should do our best to keep criminal illegal aliens in the country. He’s making criminal foreigners a protected class who don’t have to answer for crimes as Americans do.

Fox News has obtained a new special directive issued by Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon today, ordering his prosecutors to avoid filing criminal charges that could lead to deportation for illegal immigrants and to seek diversion for them instead whenever possible.

Eric Siddall, the Vice President of the union representing prosecutors in the LA DA office, told Fox News that this new policy appears discriminatory towards U.S. citizens.

“That’s saying we’re going to give better deals to someone because of their immigration status,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Gascon’s office told Fox News Digital that the new directive is a “comprehensive immigration policy that protects vulnerable victims and prioritizes safety while attempting to avoid overly punitive consequences for the accused.”

Gascon is redistributing justice according to his whims. That’s not law and order. Gascon is breaking the law, but no one will do a thing about it.

