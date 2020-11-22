Groundbreaking SCOTUS case that could decide the election?

The Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania case involving Governor Wolf and Secretary of State Brookvar involves a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding how late mail-in ballots can be counted in that state.

Is this groundbreaking or a Hail Mary Pass? We haven’t seen the evidence and since the Trump campaign didn’t get a hearing, no one did.

The case that could decide it all started weeks ago and is currently waiting at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Boockvar case involves a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding how late mail-in ballots can be counted in that state.

If the Supreme Court takes up this case and the presidential election hinges on the result of the vote in Pennsylvania, the high court could determine who is elected president.

A pending Supreme Court judgement in the case of Boockvar decides Pennsylvania That was not a fraud case. The number of votes is secondary It is about auditing a temporary mail ballot ringfence, imposed till a constitutional case against alleged judicial activism in PA is heard https://t.co/ek8gkDibKZ — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 11, 2020

If the Supreme Court decides to hear the case, look at how circuit courts are allotted.

Why does this mean? The circuits SCOTUS has oversight over determine which Supreme Court justice is responsible for, and takes the lead, in cases brought before them The swing states go to: MI -Brett M. Kavanaugh

WI – Amy Coney Barrett

PA – Samuel A. Alito

GA – Clarence Thomas — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 21, 2020

How many of you knew that accomplished Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz is on Trump’s legal team, and has stated his belief that this will all end in Trump’s favour at the US Supreme Court? Yes, he’s partial as he’s on team Trump, but he’s no joke lawyer. — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 21, 2020

The case is a Hail Mary pass and Alan Dershowitz is going to attempt it.

Stating that the Supreme Court & Justice Alito are yet to decide in the case of Republic Party vs Boockvar,, and that team Trump’s case in PA (filed yesterday) is yet to be adjudicated, are simple indisputable facts. Not conspiracy. Look it up. And careful. Don’t defame me. https://t.co/9YIeomX6mZ — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 21, 2020

Everything I said would happen with the US election (https://t.co/g0kMmbweOU) is now happening… and yet everyone is acting as if the ground isn’t moving beneath their very feet? Urgh. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/6UdvrIDMsI — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 21, 2020