Groundbreaking SCOTUS case that could decide the election?

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania case involving Governor Wolf and Secretary of State Brookvar involves a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding how late mail-in ballots can be counted in that state.

Is this groundbreaking or a Hail Mary Pass? We haven’t seen the evidence and since the Trump campaign didn’t get a hearing, no one did.

The case that could decide it all started weeks ago and is currently waiting at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Boockvar case involves a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding how late mail-in ballots can be counted in that state.

If the Supreme Court takes up this case and the presidential election hinges on the result of the vote in Pennsylvania, the high court could determine who is elected president.

If the Supreme Court decides to hear the case, look at how circuit courts are allotted.

The case is a Hail Mary pass and Alan Dershowitz is going to attempt it.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.