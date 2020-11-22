Business owners to Cuomo’s lockdown KGB: “Take your Commie sh*t elsewhere!”

Finally, 50 business owners in Buffalo, New York are fighting against the totalitarian orders of the Emmy Award-winning NY Governor Andrew Cuomo and his arbitrary lockdown orders.

No one can stop this virus. The lockdowns don’t work. We need the vaccine. Yet, the authoritarian Cuomo likes to pretend he can stop the virus after letting the elderly die, tens of thousands of them, over bad policies. Now, he’s destroying lives of hard-working business owners with nonsensical lockdowns. Yes, tell them to wear a mask and social distance, but do not ruin peoples’ livelihoods.

THE STORY

The 50 business owners gathered inside a shuttered gym in Buffalo, New York on Friday night when two sheriffs and a so-called ‘health inspector’ showed up after some rat called in a tip.

The business owners shouted down and kicked out the health inspector. They told the sheriffs to come back with a warrant.

The owner of the gym, Athletes Unleashed on California Road, described the gathering as a protest of the state’s “orange zone” regulations that have closed gyms, salons, and other businesses deemed nonessential.

“You’re on private property. You need to leave!” one of the business owners shouted to the health inspector.

“This is a private party! It’s private property! Go get a warrant! You’re not wanted here!”

The sheriff began lecturing one of the business owners on mask-wearing. A business owner replied, “Don’t worry about my health! My health isn’t your concern!”

The business owners shouted down the trespassers, “Get out! Get out! Get out! – We will not comply! We will not comply!”

The courageous and fed up business owners followed the sheriffs and health inspectors into the parking lot and told them to get off their property, “They’re Nazis!” one yelled. “Take your Commie sh*t elsewhere!” another one shouted.

No one was cited and no arrests were made.

Watch: