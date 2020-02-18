Group behind 2K demanding Barr resign are far-left progressives tied to Obama

Protect Democracy is the group that secured the 2,000 signatories to their letter demanding Attorney General Bill Barr resign. Influence Watch calls them left-leaning, but they are much further left than that.

THE FAR-LEFT PERPS

The co-founder is Ian Bassin, who worked as White House counsel under Barack Obama. The other co-founder and legal adviser is Justin Florence, who worked under Barack Obama in the White House and with far-left Sheldon Whitehouse.

Obama’s far-left operative Cecilia Munoz is on the board. She worked for the National Council of La Raza, and that should tell people a lot.

Another board member, Emily Loeb, also worked under Obama as legal counsel. Board member Sabeel Rahman was President of the far-left think tank, Demos. The other board member, Ricki Seidman, was an adviser to Barack Obama.

Some of these people are involved in the far-left, anti-Trump ‘Lawfare’ blog.

They receive grants from far-left Progressive groups such as the Hewlett Foundation, and the Brennan Center for Justice.

The advisers are just as bad. One adviser is Evan McMullin, aka McMuffin, who ran for president to take votes from Trump at the urging of Bill Kristol. He was supposed to take the Utah votes. It didn’t work.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM EXPLAINS WHAT IS GOING ON

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday that critics calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign have a political agenda separate from upholding the rule of law they claim to cherish.

Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” that Barr was doing his job when his office stepped in to soften a sentencing recommendation from four now-resigned federal prosecutors in the case of Republican consultant Roger Stone.

“Bill Barr stepped in and stopped what I thought was an unjust sentence enhancement – and to the people who want Barr to resign, we know your agenda,” he said.

“You are not trying to uphold the rule of law. You’re trying to take a good man down because you hate” President Trump.

Graham added that the counterintelligence investigation into potential links between Trump campaign figures and Russia — dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” — was a “danger to democracy.”

“I think it should never happen again. I think it was set up to destroy the Trump campaign, not protect it from Russian influence,” he said.

“I think [former Mueller team prosecutor] Andrew Weissmann needs to tell the country why it took two years to do the Mueller investigation when he should’ve figured it out in the first week there was nothing there.”

THE PRESS SECRETARY RESPONSE

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday that calls for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr from former Justice Department employees are not “surprising” given the constant opposition to President Trump’s agenda.

“It’s been proven time and time again. There are obstructionists all across this government who are working against the president,” Grisham told, “Fox & Friends.”

“It didn’t surprise me. A lot of those [petitioners] are career [employees]. There are many people who hailed AG Barr when we first appointed him, and he’s been doing a great job,” Grisham said.

OPINION

The excuse for demanding the resignation of Attorney General Barr is his alleged ‘interference’ in the Stone sentencing. The outrageous sentence of 7 to 9 years was likely politically motivated. It was the recommendation of Mueller prosecutors. Judge Berman Jackson who is on the Stone case, is a far-left Obama judge who recently had a phone hearing with the prosecutors who publicly resigned from the case. She allowed blatantly biased jurors to serve.

The complainants are also angry with Barr for ‘intervening’ in the Flynn case.

The truth is he has not intervened in Flynn’s case. He appointed an attorney to review the case and some others with the original prosecutors since there was so much politicization around the cases involving Trump.

The left and the deep state do not like that. They don’t want anyone to ever question a thing they do.

If nothing else, these complainants are proving that there is a deep state, and it is under the influence of the far-left.

While claiming they are non-partisan, they are brazenly setting up a two-tiered justice system.