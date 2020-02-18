Trump threatens to sue over Mueller probe, calls for a mistrial in Stone case, Judge won’t delay sentencing

President Trump is under assault from the media for tweeting today about the Stone case and for suggesting he might sue over the Mueller probe.

Daily Beast wrote, “President Donald Trump went absolutely wild on Twitter on Tuesday morning. In the space of an hour, he threatened to sue Robert Mueller, and shared an argument that his convicted pal Roger Stone should get a new trial because one of the members of the jury allegedly sent some mean tweets about him.”

They weren’t merely “mean tweets.” The foreperson, Tameka Hart, is virulently anti-Trump and anti-Stone. Every American is entitled to an impartial jury under the Constitution. Hart also lied during jury selection.

A lot of Americans would disagree with the Beast on every point they made. In fact, Rasmussen Reports has President Trump’s approval rating at 50% of likely voters on Tuesday. The fact that the media hasn’t been able to destroy the President and his staff is driving them insane.

The President said he might well sue Mueller for the hoax probe. Indeed, Mueller had a lot of information debunking the dossier and the spy warrant on Carter Page, but his team proceeded with the investigation anyway.

The President is also angry about the politicization of the Stone case and wants a mistrial.

THERE WON’T BE A NEW TRIAL

The judge in the Stone case, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday at a teleconference hearing that it would not be “prudent” to further delay the sentencing hearing, but said she’d delay the execution of the sentence until after the retrial request was resolved.

“I am going to keep the sentencing where it is,” she said, as she denied a request by Stone’s lawyers to delay the sentencing. Lawyers for the Justice Department said their preference was to proceed to the sentencing hearing as scheduled.

An order from the judge issued after the hearing also revealed that the Justice Department was opposing Stone’s bid for a new trial.

Tweeting is the only way the President gets his word out. It looks like he will only have one option in the Stone case — a pardon or commutation.

THE ‘WILD’ TWEETS

These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way. ‘Madam foreperson, your a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..existence of these tweets in which you were so harshly negative about the President & the people who support him. Don’t you think we wanted to know that before we put you on this jury.’ Pretty obvious he should (get a new trial). I think almost any judge in the Country….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020