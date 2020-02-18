MSM silent! Hunter was on another board that lobbied for Ukraine

Hunter Biden served on the board of a trade group that lobbied for increased spending on international aid, including for Ukraine.

Biden’s association with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition and its close affiliate, the Center for U.S. Global Leadership, has been ignored by the media and the politicians.

It seems that while affiliated with the groups, Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, The Daily Caller reported.

The trade coalition he served lobbied the Obama administration in 2014 on foreign assistance to Ukraine. It appears they set up a State Department meeting for the group’s president.

Hunter is a shady character. He shouldn’t be profiting off the family name while his father held a high office.

USGLC, which lobbies and advocates for increased spending in the State Department’s International Affairs Budget, added a series of Ukraine-related bills to its lobbying portfolio at around the same time, lobbying disclosures show.

Biden’s private equity firm, Rosemont Seneca, was by far the smallest company of any of the directors on USGLC or the Center for U.S. Global Leadership. Companies involved were huge, like Walmart, Chevron, the Chamber of Commerce, and so on. But Rosemont Seneca had access to the top officials in the Obama administration, namely Joe Biden.

In addition, Hunter Biden’s partner Devon Archer was a former adviser on Obama Secretary of State John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign. A third partner, Christopher Heinz, is Kerry’s son-in-law.