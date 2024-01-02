Group Violence Intervention Workers Shot in Philly, One Dead

According to Action News, two men participating in the city’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program were shot. One man died. This is one of those programs to intervene in violence instead of the police.

Police say Jalonnie Gentry, 28, was shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead. A 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Both men were returning from lunch when gunshots were fired as they parked their vehicle.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

The program engaged 276 people between August 2020 and May 2022, offering people help with employment, housing relocation, and free therapy.

City officials released the following statement, in part, after the incident:

“Today, two participants in the City of Philadelphia’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program were victims of a shooting that resulted in one death and one injury. We cannot release the names of the GVI participants at this time because there is an investigation underway by the Philadelphia Police Department. We will provide more information when we are able. We would like to first and foremost offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s family who lost their loved one today and to also offer our support and prayers to the family of the victim now in the hospital in stable condition.

So. What is the media’s takeaway?

Action News: The tragedy today underscores the importance of this program since it serves people in specific parts of the city who are identified as those who are most at risk.”

Police don’t know the motive, but Jalonnie had multiple gunshot wounds, and he has been put on a national gun violence memorial page. It’s not gun violence – it’s out of control violence.

