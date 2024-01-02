Joe Biden’s New Year Resolution Is to Go Back to St. Croix

Joe Biden said his New Year’s resolution while on vacation in St. Croix is to come back next year. That’s what he says as the country is in dire straits?

Biden’s goal for next year to come back to St. Croix. He knows that he is facing the death penalty for his Crime of Treason…He hopes that they can take down Trump…HE IS WRONG. pic.twitter.com/cj9M3YEei0 — OldAnon1717 (@oldanon1776) December 31, 2023

Others had better suggestions. The Job Creators Network suggested he cut spending, be nicer, quit smoking, and be honest. They put it up on a Times Square billboard.

Maze came up with a funnier one:

Biden’s New Year’s resolution was to try and talk without a teleprompter. It didn’t go so well.pic.twitter.com/CuNhZrY2Ht — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 1, 2024

While Biden vacations AGAIN, this is our border.

While Joe Biden soaks up the sun in St Croix for 6 days, a caravan of invaders, marches toward Arizona & my state, Texas. This so wrong. I am so sorry that you are are forced to live this way. pic.twitter.com/d8AHpgMyOi — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) December 28, 2023

