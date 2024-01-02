Joe Biden’s New Year Resolution Is to Go Back to St. Croix

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Joe Biden said his New Year’s resolution while on vacation in St. Croix is to come back next year. That’s what he says as the country is in dire straits?

Others had better suggestions. The Job Creators Network suggested he cut spending, be nicer, quit smoking, and be honest. They put it up on a Times Square billboard.

Job Creators network

Maze came up with a funnier one:

While Biden vacations AGAIN, this is our border.


