Lindsey Graham Is Terrifying: “We’re Killing the Right People

Lindsey Graham is a scary guy.

“I feel good about the Republican Party. We’re killing all the right people, we’re cutting your taxes,” Graham told a gathering of donors.

What the Hay, Lindsey! Nothing says more about Lindsey than his spiking the football because we are killing people he doesn’t like.

This Is How It Came About

Speaking at a closed-door meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Graham told the donors not to worry about Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, or Nick Fuentes because we are killing all the right people and cutting your taxes.

Is he going to kill Tucker, Candace, and Nick, too? Just wondering.

Then Graham went on to praise Donald Trump as his “favorite president,” bragging that the U.S. military has been bombing for Israel. Praising and pandering boost his agenda.

“We’ve run out of bombs,” Graham boasted. “We didn’t run out of bombs in World War II.”

“So to those who worry about these stupid interviews,” Graham said, referring to our foreign intervention, “don’t worry. The Republican Party has figured it out.”

He terrifies me.

Graham treats war like it’s a normal part of our tools for dealing with the world. Cutting taxes and killing people in the same breath normalizes killing. He needs to be put on the front lines in Eastern Ukraine.

I will tell you this. If Trump doesn’t disengage more from warfighting and get back on domestic affairs, and be seen as focused on the USA, we will lose the midterms and beyond. Then we will have far more crazy Mamdani’s running around. These Republicans need to get serious.

Many support the following, but not trigger-happy Lindsey: