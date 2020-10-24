GSA secretly offered FBI records of 13 Trump transition team members

A report from Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance Committees says that officials at the General Services Administration (GSA), an allegedly neutral transition team keeper of records contacted the FBI on Feb. 15, 2017.

According to The Daily Caller, they asked the FBI if they wanted them to preserve the documents related to Michael Flynn. The FBI took them up on their offer.

Flynn had just resigned as national security adviser after the brouhaha over his phone conversation with a Russian ambassador — a legal call.

The GSA is supposed to be a “neutral services provider” and they violated the terms of their agreement.

Why did they call the FBI in the first place? It wasn’t publicly known that they were investigating Flynn.

According to the Senate report, the special counsel’s office made a similar preservation request to GSA in August 2017.

They also asked for the records of 12 other transition officials, including then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Pompeo and Kushner???

That request was submitted by then-FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who has since pleaded guilty to altering a document regarding Carter Page.

The GSA never told the White House about this.

The report quotes multiple emails involving GSA officials and members of the special counsel’s team discussing the records preservation requests.

This stinks to high heaven.