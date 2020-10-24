Witness called to the FBI as he’s about to testify before Senate Committee

The more allegations of Biden corruption that come out, the more fantastical and unbelievable it seems. The new witness against the Biden family, Tony Bobulinski, said in a tweet today that the Deep State is trying to silence him.

He was supposed to testify before Senator Ron Johnson’s committee until the FBI stepped in to postpone the Hearing. This is the same FBI who had the Hunter Biden laptop since December 2019. They want to interview him first.

Sidney Powell calls the Biden scandal “hideous.”

Mr. Bobulinski best watch out for FBI lie entrapment.

Watch as Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton discuss it with Lou Dobbs: