Guardian Angel steps in when Jewish family is threatened



















Eric Orgen says he was walking with his wife and daughter,16, between synagogue services on Collins Avenue [in Florida] when a group of men driving by started shouting, cursing and throwing garbage at them, according to reports.

“They just started screaming some derogatory things towards Jewish people out the window,” Orgen told CBS12. “My first thoughts were just making sure my wife and daughter were behind me so I could take the brunt of anything that was going to happen.”

Orgen said the men yelled things like, “Free Palestine,” “Die Jew!,” “F– you Jew” and “I’m gonna rape your wife.”

That’s when an armed “guardian angel” intervened.

“The guy in the car behind them saw everything go on,” he told the CBS affiliate. “I saw him pull a gun and get in between — I mean he was almost there as our guardian angel just protecting us. I think once they saw him they just took off.”

Bal Harbour Police are now investigating, but this incident is just one of many. According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents were up 40 percent in Florida in 2020 compared to the year before. And in the wake of the Middle Eastern Conflict, Yael Hershfield, Interim Regional Director of ADL Florida says “we are witnessing an increase in anti-Jewish hate that is ever more dangerous and violent.”

People who do these things need to be forced to watch some of the World War II movies with video of what was done to the Jewish people.

This is truly terrible and should never happen in America.

