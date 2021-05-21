Wealthy, far-Left, as powerful as Soros, Laurene Jobs owns media outlets



















The widow of Apple founder and billionaire Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs is an extremely wealthy donor and plotter “behind a vast network of left-wing media outlets, organizations, and politicians” reports Breitbart.

She is being compared to George Soros, but she is much better looking and younger.

Vox calls her “one of the world’s most important philanthropists” and Forbes calls her one of the ten richest women on earth.

Like Soros, she funded the anti-audit sheriff of Maricopa County, Paul Penzone who is blocking the audit subpoenas.

Jobs contributed $250,000 to Penzone’s efforts which “went to a political action committee, Maricopa Strong, that spent ads promoting Penzone and knocking Arpaio, nationally known for his stringent immigration enforcement and prosecution by President Obama’s Justice Department” reported Just the News.

Soros gave $2 million.

She is apparently Soros’s equal and is a “piggy bank for the globalist far-left,” according to Breitbart.

THE EMERSON COLLECTIVE

Jobs uses the Emerson Collective (EC) the way Soros uses the Open Society Foundations. Her collective is owned by her personal trust which allows her to operate more freely in political activity – without disclosures.

She recently acquired the Atlantic.

Breitbart writes: Though the Atlantic may be the crown jewel in Jobs’ media empire, it’s hardly alone. Jobs is also an investor in Axios, a prestige D.C. news outlet with an HBO television show. She also funds Mother Jones and ProPublica, both of which are part of the activist left but also does substantial reporting. The Emerson Collective has also partnered with NowThis, a hyperpartisan left-wing viral news video operation targeted at millennials.

Jobs also has funded ACRONYM, a Democratic technology venture, which pumped $25 million into Courier Newsroom, which claims to fund independent local newsrooms across the country. In reality, Courier is much more partisan. Bloomberg’s Joshua Green described Courier as “the Left’s plan to slip vote-swaying news into Facebook Feeds” under the guise of “hyper-targeted hometown news.”

It’s a way to launder partisan propaganda through print and independent media.

In addition to backing major media brands, Emerson Collective actively supports the Democratic Party, Breitbart says.

She is a mega-donor but she is also close to Kamala Harris and Arne Duncan and Dan Tangherlini are part of her collective.

Related

















