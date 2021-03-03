Guess who is escorting illegal aliens across our border — the UN

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The United Nations does not have our best interests at heart and would like us to be as communistic as they are.

Footage from the Daily Mail below shows migrants being escorted into the states by people wearing vests associated with UN officials who promote resettlement.

Who is in charge, Joe Biden or the UN? Obviously, the UN.

This is truly disgusting.

Watch:

A local CBS affiliate in south Texas confirmed the UN’s presence. Watch the illegal aliens crossing the Gateway International Bridge into the border town of Brownsville, Texas, with the help of UN officials who allegedly screened migrants for COVID-19 upon entry.

They will turn Texas blue.

Hope you’re willing to pay for them because most will be burdens on society.

Meanwhile, Biden is bulletproof because he’s an idiot, and Obama and Jarrett are there in the background and they’re bulletproof too.

Watch:

