Elitist Golden Globes bombed with a paltry 6.9 million viewers









Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler used their Golden Globes monologue to take a swipe at the lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) membership.

The two comedians hosted Sunday’s annual awards ceremony from two separate coasts — New York and California — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During their opening remarks, “30 Rock’s” Fey and “Parks and Recreation’s” Poehler referenced a recent Los Angeles Times report that revealed that the HFPA has had no Black members in two decades.

You know what? Who cares about their garbage? We’re sick of being canceled, and we’re canceling them. We’re sick of their president too.

A lot of people have had it with their leftist BS and that’s why the Golden Globes bombed. It isn’t over the pandemic.

THEY ONLY HAD 6.9 MILLION VIEWERS

Golden Globes viewership took a hit after its one-of-a-kind virtual ceremony on Sunday night. Deadline claimed it was because of the pandemic and then contradicted themselves when they admitted people were home but didn’t tune in.

It turns out, even though most viewers were home anyway, they decided not to watch the 2021 show, as Nielsen ratings recorded a paltry 6.9 million viewers, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Viewership has gradually tanked for the ceremony. Last year’s awards show saw 18.3 million viewers, down 2% from 2019’s total viewership, according to Nielsen. Nothing has yet to top 2004, which had almost 27 million viewers.

In the key demo of adults aged 18 to 49, the 2021 show notched a 1.5 rating, a new all-time low; the 2020 show had a 4.7 rating in that demo.

This year they had 6.9 million. That’s what happens when you treat half the nation like dirt.

