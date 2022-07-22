Guilty! Steve Bannon Convicted!

Steve Bannon was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was found guilty after a trial in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

His defense was that Donald Trump said he was operating under presidential privilege, and his legal counsel told him he was.

He faces up to two years in a federal lockup when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

The jury of eight men and four women, almost all Democrats, deliberated for just under three hours before returning the verdict.

He did defy the subpoenas, but no political officials are ever prosecuted for this. Just look at Eric Holder, Clinton’s computer guys, IRS employees like Lois Lerner, etc. Additionally, the J6 panel is a witch hunt that presents only one-side. It’s unAmerican and it’s Stalinist.

