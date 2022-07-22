Unelected WEF Elites Want the Peasants Out of Their Cars

Winnie Yah, the Lead of Responsible Sourcing for the World Economic Forum, foresees a need for a lot more minerals if we are to get to net zero. To get this clean energy revolution off the ground, she believes the biggest bang comes with terminating or restricting the private ownership of cars.
The WEF agrees that we can recycle or mine minerals, but the route we must take to complete the circular economy is to go from owning to using. It’s not only cars. It’s basically everything. The plan is to design cars and cities around sharing in lieu of ownership.
These people make up nonsensical terms like ‘circular economy,‘ and the terms are simply created out of whole cloth by academics to fit their worldview. Restricting everything the peasants do is their main objective. The circular economy depends on it.
According to the elites, we barely use our cars, especially the English. Yah writes, Most are barely driven, and a universal model that will take consumers “from owning to using” their cars is the way forward.
They want you to sell your car and walk or car share.
Car sharing platforms such as Getaround and BlueSG have already seized that opportunity to offer vehicles where you pay per hour used.
They give an example. Car sharing is made possible by new keyless unlocking features. A design process that focuses on fulfilling the underlying need instead of designing for product purchasing is fundamental to this transition. This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.
They also suggest people buy durable products that they only need to buy once. Remanufacturing old products is another priority. They are talking about restricting everything that gives pleasure and advances society.
Who gave these people the authority to make these determinations? Why do they keep their private jets, yachts, and mansions?
The IEA called for a 10-point plan back in March, as reported by Breitbart, to lower demand for fossil fuels now that we’re starting a war with Russia. Some of their ideas are to get an EV, but they didn’t explain how we keep them on the road after they destroy electricity which runs on fossil fuels. Other suggestions are to walk, take public transport, ride a bike, don’t drive on Sunday, work from home three days a week, share your car, take a train, avoid business travel and so on.
Who are these people to come up with a 10-point plan for the world? Get lost.
The Progressives are actually de-growth Regressives, but not for themselves, just you and I, the peasants. If they have to exaggerate a pandemic or start a war or two to make it happen, so be it.
The Declaration of Independence and the UWS Constitution set a standard for the individual. Individualism is the antithesis of the New World Order. M Dowling is among those who stand up for and espouse for the type of individualism and freedoms that made the USA great. Like the later generation of many wealthy families, those who did not help create the wealth, just live off the wealth, these New Order people are takers, users and destroyers with no care for waht made the wealth.
I’m one of those nasty people the World Economic Forum talks about. I drive maybe 6,000 miles a year. I’ll probably keep my truck for 25 or 30 years. So let’s really look at what the WEF is advocating. Shared Cars! So instead of just hopping in my truck and going into town, they are pushing for Centralized Control. If I want to go out to dinner, I would have to request a car. Someone would have to deliver it, and I will have to wait for the delivery. Then they will have to pick it up. The result is 18,000 miles of travel a year instead of just 6,000 since I live out in the sticks. Even if its just getting a Taxi, we are still talking 12,000 miles a year of travel for vehicles and considerably more cost. What the WEF really wants is for no one to own anything and everyone to be forced to pay the Oligarchs a fortune for use of everything. The problem with Liberals is they are Cultist who never fully think their Ideologies through. The marvel of the Free Market is it’s ability to find the most efficient and cost effective way to do things. Oligarchs hate the Free Market because it keeps a constant pressure on the Rich to be innovative or become Poor.