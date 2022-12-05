Gunfire Took Out Moore County Substations, No Ties to Drag Show

M Dowling
Intentional attacks on Moore County, North Carolina substations have caused blackouts and left people without running water. Allegations that it was tied to a drag show are without a scintilla of evidence. Authorities say the attacks were targeted but have not been able to tie them to the drag show.

Gunfire took out the power substations in Moore County, leaving 40,000 without power. At the most recent press conference, the Sheriff reported that intentional gunfire took out the substations.

At 17:42 on the mark, he explains that he can find no connection to the drag show. They have potential suspects.

News report:

THE DANGER OF INVENTING TALES ABOUT RIGHT-WING TERRORISTS

Reporter Andy Ngo warned of the numbers of people speculating or simply inventing tales about right-wing terrorists.

“Without evidence, leftists spread a viral conspiracy theory that right-wing terrorists were behind the power substation vandalisms in Moore County, NC, to stop a drag show. The sheriff just said at the presser there is no evidence for that claim. Thousands remain without power.

“Engaging in speculation and inflicting panic-inducing rumors about terrorist attacks on communities dealing w/no power in winter helps them in what way? I haven’t found any organized campaigns yet to support those in Moore County, but let me know if you find.”

The left goes directly to fake stories about people on the right.


