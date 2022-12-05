Gunfire Took Out Moore County Substations, No Ties to Drag Show

Intentional attacks on Moore County, North Carolina substations have caused blackouts and left people without running water. Allegations that it was tied to a drag show are without a scintilla of evidence. Authorities say the attacks were targeted but have not been able to tie them to the drag show.

Gunfire took out the power substations in Moore County, leaving 40,000 without power. At the most recent press conference, the Sheriff reported that intentional gunfire took out the substations.

At 17:42 on the mark, he explains that he can find no connection to the drag show. They have potential suspects.

News report:

THE DANGER OF INVENTING TALES ABOUT RIGHT-WING TERRORISTS

Reporter Andy Ngo warned of the numbers of people speculating or simply inventing tales about right-wing terrorists.

“Without evidence, leftists spread a viral conspiracy theory that right-wing terrorists were behind the power substation vandalisms in Moore County, NC, to stop a drag show. The sheriff just said at the presser there is no evidence for that claim. Thousands remain without power.

“Engaging in speculation and inflicting panic-inducing rumors about terrorist attacks on communities dealing w/no power in winter helps them in what way? I haven’t found any organized campaigns yet to support those in Moore County, but let me know if you find.”

The left goes directly to fake stories about people on the right.

Militant far-left trans extremist Erin Reed goes further than others and names specific organizations that Reed claims carried out the power substation attacks in Moore County, NC. The conspiracy theorist provides no evidence. https://t.co/nMEAM2IYuR pic.twitter.com/ODZLYPRxH9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2022

Without evidence, leftists spread a viral conspiracy theory that right-wing terrorists were behind the power substation vandalisms in Moore County, NC to stop a drag show. The sheriff just said at the presser there is no evidence for that claim. Thousands remain without power. pic.twitter.com/qnqzRghPKh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2022

Trans activist Charlotte Clymer recklessly spread the unconfirmed claim to tens of thousands that the vandalism of power substations in Moore County, NC was to shut down a drag show. The sheriff said they've come across no evidence for this rumor. https://t.co/a8DQLXNRQT pic.twitter.com/rqh9YtkNUP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2022

