Ukraine Blasts French President Macron for Peace Efforts

I’ll say it again because it is so important. Suez divided this country. Vietnam divided the whole free world. Iraq likewise. Yet a dead unanimity actively sneers at dissent on the Ukraine issue, which is even more dangerous than the other three. ~ Peter Hitchins

Emanuel Macron would like to see an end to the devastating Ukraine-Russia war, which is impoverishing the West as they face freezing weather without a sufficient supply of energy. To this end, he is attempting diplomacy with little support. He’s being called an appeaser for trying to work out a deal. If you try to negotiate peace, you’re either an appeaser or a sucker falling into Russia’s trap.

NATO ON RUSSIA’S DOOR IS A RED LINE FOR RUSSIA

Russia does not want the US on its doorstep.

Vladimir Putin needs “security guarantees” from the west so a peace deal can be negotiated, Emmanuel Macron has said, provoking outrage from Kyiv. He wants assurances that NATO will not be at his door in Ukraine. It needs to be part of negotiations, Macron reported the Russians as saying.

“This means that one of the essential points we must address, as President Putin has always said, is the fear that Nato comes right up to its doors and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia,” Mr. Macron said.

“That topic will be part of the topics for peace, so we need to prepare what we are ready to do, how we protect our allies and member states, and how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table.”

ZELENSKY REJECTS PEACE

Kyiv immediately criticized the French president for advocating making concessions to the Kremlin.

“Someone wants to provide security guarantees to a terrorist and killer state?” said Oleksiy Danilov, who serves as Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president’s national security chief.

“Instead of Nuremberg – to sign an agreement with Russia and shake hands?” he added.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, said the “civilized world needs ‘security guarantees’ from [the] barbaric intentions of post-Putin Russia.”

Before departing from his state visit to the US, Macron suggested Russia could be given “security guarantees” to begin negotiations. The head of Ukraine’s negotiating group replied that negotiations can begin once Russia surrenders its nuclear weapons. Or in other words: never pic.twitter.com/juhxh1O5GQ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 5, 2022

Ukraine rejects the suggestion that the Kremlin should be given any concessions ten months into Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion.

Leaders in Kyiv similarly maintain negotiations will only be possible if and when Russia withdraws all of its troops. That includes Crimea, which means the war never ends.

David Arakhamia, who acted as the chief of the Ukrainian negotiating group in lapsed talks in the early days of the war, said on Telegram that for Ukraine to begin negotiations, Russia would need to “leave the territory of our country, pay reparations; punish all war criminals; voluntarily give up all nuclear weapons.”

Criticism for Mr. Macron stretched beyond Kyiv, with Alexander Stubb, the former prime minister of Finland, saying he “fundamentally” disagreed with the remarks.

“The only security guarantees we should focus on are essentially non-Russian,” he tweeted. “Russia needs first to guarantee that it does not attack others. Only then can we begin discussions on [European Security.]”

Latvia rejected the notion of peace. They say it’s just a Russian trap. They want to launch an attack on Russia.

In other words, if you try to negotiate peace, you’re an appeaser or falling into a Russian trap.

In June, critics attacked Macron for saying we should not humiliate Russia.

THE US PUSHED US INTO WAR

On Feb 8, just weeks before Russia’s invasion, at a joint press conference with Mr. Macron in Moscow, Mr. Putin outlined three security demands: an end to Nato enlargements, no missile deployments near its borders, and a scaling back of Nato’s military infrastructure in Europe to 1997 levels, the Telegraph reports.

The United States responded that the Russian demands were “nonstarters.”

We were told Russia planned to restore the kingdom of Catherine the Great. They never showed any signs of wanting to do that. They don’t have the capability.

NATO is no longer North American Alliance; it’s expanding. The US not only expanded into Ukraine but also absorbed Finland and Sweden into NATO, making the situation far more dangerous since they are on Russia’s border.

AND BY THE WAY, PUTIN HAS NEVER SHOWN SIGNS OF ANTISEMITISM

Hate Putin all you want, but have a basis for claims, Chuck.

Chuck Todd just casually asserts today that like Trump, Putin is an anti-semite. Cites no evidence whatsoever for this — Putin has long been reputed as the *opposite* of an anti-semite, having actually gone out of his way to *reject* strains of anti-semitism in Russian society pic.twitter.com/muQdBv6gkp — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 5, 2022

Addendum: in his podcast, @EliLake put it this way: “As awful as Vladimir Putin is, and I am one of his great critics, we have to acknowledge… He is perhaps one of the greatest leaders in Russian history when it comes to the treatment of the Jews” https://t.co/wp53YzozhG — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 5, 2022

Related