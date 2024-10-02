Gus Walz Didn’t Witness the Shooting

Last night, Tim Walz addressed gun violence, saying, “Look, I got a, I got a 17-year-old, and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball.”

The January 2023 shooting took place outside St. Paul’s Oxford Community Center. The campaign spokesperson said Gus Walz witnessed the shooting but wasn’t involved in the altercation that preceded it.

Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., a 26-year-old recreation center employee, got into an argument with a 16-year-old boy that “mushroomed into a fight outside the center that ended with the worker shooting the boy in the head and fleeing,” Minnesota’s public radio station MPR News reported.

Gus didn’t Witness the Shooting.

The kids, including Gus Walz, were in the gym.

“I also know him from when a kid got shot in the parking lot, and he helped keep everyone safe and calm, looking after the kids in the gym with us as I rushed out,” Volleyball Coach David Albornoz said in a Facebook post.

Following the debate, the campaign confirmed Gus Walz was there, though clarified that he was not involved in the shooting.

In other words, Gus was in the gym, and the shooting was outside. Gus didn’t witness it.

During a Sept. 12 campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Walz mentioned this shooting: “My own son was in a location where someone was shot in the head,” he said. “Too many of us have this.”

No School Shooter Friends

Also fact-checked was Walz’s story of being friends with school shooters, claiming that sometimes it’s just the gun committing the crime.

He took it back after the debate, saying he meant he met the parents of the Sandy Hook school shooter.

According to press pool reports, Walz ignored reporters’ questions about the statement after the debate.

His campaign clarified that he misspoke and was referring to friendships with the families of the school shooting victims, not the shooters themselves.

That’s not what he said. He said he had “become friends with school shooters.”

Knucklehead Moment

He also admitted to lying about claiming he was in Beijing during the Tiananmen Square massacre. He was in Nebraska at the time. He called himself a “knucklehead” for that lie.

That about. says it. Walz lies about stupid stuff for no reason. He’s just like Joe Biden.

He also lied about the Border Bill and a few other more important issues the fact-checkers didn’t care to mention.