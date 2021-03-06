H.R. 5717 levies a 30% tax on gun sales, 50% tax on ammo sales









Under H.R. 5717, firearms would be taxable at 30%, and ammunition would be taxable at 50%. A portion of these taxes would be used toward gun violence prevention research.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., introduced in January H.R. 5717, a bill to allegedly reduce gun violence. What it does is make it very expensive to own and use a gun.

If passed it would, among other measures, require individuals to obtain a FEDERAL LICENSE to possess firearms, raise the minimum age for purchasing firearms and require law enforcement to be notified when an individual does not pass a background check.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced in February a companion bill, S. 3254. Both proposals aim to restrict a class of firearms banned from 1994 to 2004 under a federal law that expired. Companion bills are meant to “promote simultaneous consideration of a measure,” according to the Senate, USA Today reports.

It would make pistols, revolvers, and other firearms taxable at 30%. Shells and cartridges would be taxable at 50%.

USA Today reports it is true.

