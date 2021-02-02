60-70 Bush Republicans leave the party! Okay, bye then

Globalist Bush-era Republicans have had it with “America First.” Too many Republicans are sticking with President Trump and the MAGA movement. The Bushites call ‘America First’ a ‘Trump cult.’ They are probably reacting more to the QAnon sector, but John McCain once gave a speech at Annapolis claiming ‘America First,’ was despicable.

Alas, they are leaving the Republican Party. They will be missed by no MAGA ever.

Reuters says dozens of Republicans in former President George W. Bush’s administration are leaving the party.

They thought the party would move on from DJT, and say they no longer recognize the party. Some have become independents.

Kristopher Purcell said roughly 60 to 70 former Bush officials have left the party or are cutting ties. He worked in the Bush White House’s communications office for six years.

Ronna McDaniel, the RNC Chair, believes they will eventually return. “They have to” come together against the Democrats, she said.

