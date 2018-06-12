Hack Chuck Schumer Rips Into Trump for First Step Deal with NoKo

The two leaders of North Korea and the United States met for about five hours at a summit and they met together for about 45 minutes. They came up with a partnership both signed. Kim Jong-un agreed to fully denuclearize. The President said he will cancel “some” military exercises on the Peninsula.

The headline is North Korea is willing to drop their nuclear program.

This is only a first meeting. The President has said it is only a first step and he is hoping a treaty will come out of it.

Secretary of State Nick Pompeo will lead the ongoing negotiations.

This is a big win for the USA, but it sent the left into a wild frenzy of attacks.

Obstructionist, Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, let off a vile attack on the Senate floor. He’s a hack and a partisan. Nothing he said was true, but he’s telling his followers what they want to hear.

“What the United States has gained is vague and unverifiable; what North Korea has gained, however, is tangible and lasting,” Schumer said.

“It is worrisome, very worrisome that this joint statement is so imprecise. What the U.S. has gained is vague and unverifiable at best — what North Korea has gained, however, is tangible and long lasting … We’ve legitimized a brutal dictator.”

The Iranian nuke deal wasn’t even signed, this was a first meeting. We ended up bribing the Iranians to go along with it, we gave them a sunset clause, there is verifying it, and they allowed Iran to keep behaving badly — shooting off IBMs.

No such comments were made when Jimmy Carter or Nancy Pelosi went to North Korea and begged North Korea to behave.