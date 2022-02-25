Hacktivist Group Anonymous Took Down the Russia Today Network

The hacktivists of Anonymous took down RT, the Russian propaganda news network. They’ve declared cyberwar on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. This message appeared on the group’s Twitter account.

The government of Ukraine is asking for volunteers from the country’s hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, according to two people involved in the project, Jerusalem Post reported.

“Ukrainian cybercommunity! It’s time to get involved in the cyber defense of our country,” the post read, asking hackers and cybersecurity experts to submit an application via Google docs, listing their specialties, such as malware development, and professional references.

Yegor Aushev, the co-founder of a cybersecurity company in Kyiv, told Reuters he wrote the post at the request of a senior Defense Ministry official who contacted him on Thursday. Aushev’s firm Cyber Unit Technologies is known for working with Ukraine’s government on the defense of critical infrastructure.

Some in Moscow want the war to end:

The people of Moscow are speaking: “NO TO WAR” https://t.co/w2c46qxugp — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 24, 2022

Biden gave a list of 16 entities that would cripple us, and that will undoubtedly be helpful to him now as we level sanctions.

Remember when Biden gave Putin a list of 16 entities that would cripple us if hit with cyberattacks? pic.twitter.com/sll3msGrWk — Jewish Patriot 🚛 (@MAGAJew2) February 24, 2022

Related