Watch Two NY Commies Dance While New York Burns

Two of our commie leaders, Letitia James, New York Attorney General, and Sen. Chuck U. Schumer, participated in the WNBA Liberty championship parade in NYC. A sports parade!

What a joke.

Schumer and Leticia James celebrated on a lite-up liberty float. What are they celebrating? The migrant crime in the city? The abject homelessness and illegal immigrants prioritized over our American citizens?

They are so out of touch – our modern-day Neros.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul was out on Long Island with Chuck U, celebrating the building of 388 ugly apartments in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Ruining New York City and Long Island, and they’re dancing.

Disgraced NY AG Letitia James and Sen. Chuck Schumer were dancing together today at the WNBA Liberty championship parade in NYC. I didn’t need to see this. pic.twitter.com/tQ1rkWbHX0 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 24, 2024

Gov. Hochul made it, too. She’s very happy as New York gets overrun by unvetted foreigners and crime.