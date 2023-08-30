Hakeem Jeffries Claims Impeaching Biden Would Be “Illegitimate”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who voted to impeach Donald Trump twice, claims that impeaching Joe Biden would be “illegitimate.”

The powerful evidence of Biden’s influence peddling with foreign nationals, including our enemies, and other crimes means nothing to him.

During an appearance on CNN, Jeffries was asked whether he believed any of the allegations against the Bidens. Jeffries enthusiastically defended Biden, declaring that the American people know he is a “good and decent man.”

“Yes, I’m extremely confident,” Jeffries declared. “The American people know fundamentally that Joe Biden is a good and decent man who has dedicated his life to public service and will continue to serve the American people honorably and admirably.”

“Are you confident…there hasn’t been any wrongdoing, that everything’s been above board [in the Hunter Biden probe]?” House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “Yes, I’m extremely confident! The American people know fundamentally that Joe Biden is a good and decent man!” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/sLRFyU0f2H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Jeffries isn’t stupid. He knows that’s not true.

We have bank records and first-hand witness testimony from key associates like Devon Archer.

Several Republicans want Joe Biden impeached.

“They just continue to take orders from Donald Trump, their puppet master-in-chief, who has directed them to persecute and to go after Joe Biden, which may take the form of an illegitimate impeachment inquiry.”

How did we get to this place?

House Democrat Leader and Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries says any attempt to impeach Biden would be “illegitimate” pic.twitter.com/8LF1cfHuk6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Hakeem is pathetic. In 2022, he said that Trump wa either illegitimate, a Russian asset, a mob boss, or a useful idiot who was the victim of incredible coincidences.

When it was revealed that Trump did not collude with the Russians, Hakeem Jeffries said Trump was either “an illegitimate president, a Russian asset, the functional equivalent of an organized crime boss, or a useful idiot.” The new House Democrat leader. An election denier. pic.twitter.com/CK1HzkotRC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2022

The entire party closes ranks to protect each other, whether corrupt or not.

“A caller asks Democrat Rep. Jim Himes: “When you talk about Hakeem Jeffries — is he not what you call an ‘election denier’? When it came to Trump, that he said he was an ‘illegitimate president’?” Unsurprisingly, Himes never even acknowledges the q… pic.twitter.com/St6vmA3Jcv” — Republican Women of Mercer County 💪🇺🇸 (@RWOMC) January 5, 2023

Related