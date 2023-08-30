Trump’s Judge Conflates January 6 Riots with 9/11

U.S. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, the compromised judge presiding over Trump’s January 6 indictment, thinks the riot at the Capitol was equivalent to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing.

Julie Kelly, a journalist who has closely followed the Jan. 6 protesters’ trials, reported in her substack the comparison that Chutkan made during a court session.

CONFLATING Jan. 6 WITH 9/11 AND BOSTON MARATHON BOMBINGS

In her substack, “Declassified with Julie Kelly,” she said Judge Chutkan pointed out that the trial for the January 6 defendant will start “three years, one month, and 27 days” after the events of January 6, 2021. She said: “The trial involving the Boston Marathon bombing began less than two years after the events. The trial involving Zacarias Moussaoui for his role in the September 11 attacks was set to begin one year after the attacks; but due to continuances, appeals, and voluminous discovery, it began roughly four years later.”

Conflating terrorist attacks with riots is hyperbolic at best. She sounds very biased. How can she be fair?

Chutkan set the trial date for Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election for March 4, 2024. This is the day before Super Tuesday. That means Donald Trump would be sitting in court during the campaign season.

And there you have it, folks. Obama-appointed Tanya Chutkan just compared January 6 to Boston Marathon bombing and 9/11. Insulting to the victims and legally illiterate. She isn’t just crooked but painfully stupid. pic.twitter.com/IyiZ0tHrwD — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2023

Chutkan comes from a family of influential Jamaican Marxists.

In addition to her bias against the January Six defendants, she was appointed by Barack Obama. He nominated the most radical judges he could find.

She also worked at the same law firm as Hunter. Let’s just say, for argument’s sake, that she can be impartial; what about her past with Burisma and her former law firm representing Fusion GPS? She didn’t recuse herself when the Fusion case came up until she was found out the day before the proceedings.

She has referred to defendants as insurrectionists, and her sentences were the harshest of the judges.

