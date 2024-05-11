Hakeem Jeffries Only Asked One Thing of Speaker Johnson

Unite the Uniparty

In exchange for Democrats backing House Speaker Mike Johnson from an ousting attempt, Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Johnson all he had to do was isolate extreme Maga, pro-Putin, performance artists.

That’s all!

“The only thing we ask of our House Republican colleagues is for traditional Republicans to further isolate the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the GOP, which has visited nothing but chaos and dysfunction on the American people,” Jeffries, Marxist, responded.

He called the so-called extreme MAGA Republicans “pro-Putin” and “performance artists.”

Uncle Lenny‘s nephew Hakeem has been caught lying, so maybe Johnson will deny this. So far, we hear crickets.

Most Democrats and Republicans repelled Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie’s motion to vacate. The vote was 359 to 43 in favor of tabling the bill, with seven voting present.

If the Republican voters could vote, most of the 74 million would have said to dump Johnson, except for the timing. Before she made the motion, MTG had asked Johnson if he would defund Jack Smith, and he said, “No.” That’s why she moved ahead with the motion to oust.

Donald Trump said he loves MTG but feels MTG’s motion to oust the RINO in conservative clothing was poor timing.

If Johnson made this deal, it is a betrayal of the only people willing to fight the Marxist onslaught. Judging from his decisions since taking over the gavel, it’s not looking good for him.

After November, he must go. We haven’t had a Speaker working for the people since Newt Gingrich.

Don’t worry, he’s gone after November. We’re not going to take it anymore!

This reminds me of Twisted Sister!

We’re not gonna take it.

No, we ain’t gonna take it.

We’re not gonna take it anymore.

We’ve got the right to choose, and

There ain’t no way we’ll lose it

This is our life, this is our song

We’ll fight the powers that be, just

Don’t pick on our destiny, ’cause

You don’t know us, you don’t belong

We’re not gonna take it.

No, we ain’t gonna take it.

We’re not gonna take it anymore.

Yesterday’s vote did exactly what it was supposed to do: expose Mike Johnson as being completely bought and paid for by the Democrats. Hakeem Jeffries is indeed Speaker today because Democrats saved Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/pXta5q6bix — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 9, 2024

Related