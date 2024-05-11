James Woods’ Responds as Dr. Birx Reveals Her Treachery

You won’t believe this one!

Neil Cavuto wanted Dr. Birx’s take on unvaccinated people not wanting to get vaccinated. You might remember her as scarf lady. Birx was dubbed scarf lady for her penchant for wearing scarfs.

“Well, if you’re across the South and you’re in the middle of this wave,” Birx said, “what’s going to save you right now is Paxlovid, but once we get through this wave during that lull, you should get vaccinated and boosted because we do believe it will protect you, particularly if you’re over 70.

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worried that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. it will, but let’s be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older.”

What??!!!!

And Paxlovid isn’t going to save anyone.

THE BIG LIES

Never forget what these people did to us. She knew the vaccines weren’t going to protect against infection!!!! They didn’t “overplay the vaccines.” These bureaucrats lied and deliberately scared people to get them to get the jab.

They locked us down, destroyed businesses, damaged the education of children, turned people against one another, transformed the country, and forced us to take experimental drugs or lose our jobs. We had to stay six feet away from people without any science to back it up, and they made us follow arrows down supermarket aisles as if the virus wouldn’t go in the wrong direction. Birx knew, and she lied.

In her book Silent Invasion, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, admits how much of a lie the entire affair was. Birx knew when they asked for 15 days to stop the spread that it wasn’t the truth and it was only “a start.” She also asked for an extension without an ounce of science to support her request.

They conned Donald Trump. They were doctors and scientists. He wasn’t, and they let him know it, so he listened to them. Of course, it got much worse under Biden, who acted like a king.

According to her book, Birx admitted she massaged data:

After the heavily edited documents were returned to me, I’d reinsert what they had objected to, but place it in those different locations. I’d also reorder and restructure the bullet points so the most salient — the points the administration objected to most — no longer fell at the state of the bullet points. I shared these strategies with the three members of the data team also writing these reports. Our Saturday and Sunday report-writing routine soon became: write, submit, revise, hide, resubmit.

Rep. Jim Jordan got Birx to admit she lied about natural immunity and the waning of the vaccine. She also never had the scientific data that the vaccine would protect against disease.

Birx doesn’t have much of a conscience or a sense of what she has done.

All of these people destroyed their credibility:

