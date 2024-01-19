Haley Bans Daily Mail from Campaign Events After Their Infidelity Report

According to the Daily Mail, the outlet is banned from Nikki Haley’s campaign events after they published a report of allegations that she cheated on her husband twice before she became governor.

On Friday, a Daily Mail reporter and photographer were asked to leave a campaign event at a diner in New Hampshire.

Haley spokeswoman Chaney Denton addressed the reporter and photographer, pointed to the door, and said, “Daily Mail is not credentialed for any more events. I’m politely asking you to leave.” That is according to the outlet.

The reporter was informed it was for the remainder of the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Denton later told an editor that the publication was banned because it was “printing lies” about the presidential candidate.

The Daily Mail was quite certain about their information, but they have been before and lost lawsuits over it.

The subtitle of the article was, “Nikki Haley DID cheat on husband Michael – had affairs with her comms consultant and a MARRIED South Carolina lobbyist before she became governor, sworn affidavits and new witnesses claim.”

The sworn affidavits are new public information.

Will Folks, 49, and Larry Marchant, 61, both signed affidavits in 2010 alleging they had a sexual relationship with the then-South Carolina lawmaker before she went on to become governor.

Multiple GOP insiders told DailyMail.com that they were intimately aware of Haley’s infidelity as a South Carolina lawmaker, including tales of steamy liaisons in the back of her Cadillac SUV, “canoodling” in her lovers’ laps at bars, and nights spent together in a Columbia, South Carolina duplex.

It was allegedly brazen and widely known among politicos.

Daily Mail will send people anyway. Haley’s making herself look bad for no benefit.

