Fani’s $700K Lover’s Experience Included Traffic Tickets, Misdemeanors

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis selected her paramour, Nathan Wade, to lead one of the highest-profile prosecutions in American history. Nathan Wade worked as a private defense lawyer. So far, Willis’s office has paid him more than $650,000, but his prosecutorial experience was in parking tickets.

According to the New York Times, in the late 1990s, the Cobb County Solicitor’s Office employed him for about a year, which prosecutes misdemeanors and traffic citations. He appears to have had little prosecutorial experience beyond that, until now.

He also ran unsuccessfully to be a judge in Cobb County Superior Court.

More from the Times:

In 2020, Mr. Wade was chosen by the sheriff in Cobb County to investigate deaths at the jail there. In June of that year, Mr. Wade was quoted in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying that he planned to issue a report about conditions at the jail. “If we find it, we’ll report it,” he said. “It’ll be written up.”

But in October 2020, he said during a court hearing that he had spent five months reviewing deaths at the jail and interviewing deputies but had not kept any written notes, according to 11 Alive, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta.

“I have obviously my brainchild; what’s going on in my mind about it,” he said. “That’s what I have.”

That’s his resume, in addition to his affair with Fani.

FANI WILLIS IS ANGRY WITH HER PARAMOUR’S WIFE

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ alleged lover and outside counsel, Nathan Wade, purchased plane tickets in her name.

Bank statements contained in a Friday filing by Wade’s wife, Joycelyn Wade, show Wade purchased tickets to Miami and San Francisco in Willis’ name. The statements back up allegations contained in a motion filed last week by one of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants that Wade used money earned from the “lucrative” contract Willis signed off on to take her on vacations, Daily Caller reported.

The transactions from Wade’s credit card statements, attached as an exhibit, show that Wade paid for at least two trips during the criminal investigation into Trump that named Willis as a travel companion.

It backs up a complaint filed by Donald Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman.

In addition to funding her trysts with her lover, she’s angry with his wife.

Forbes reports Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion Thursday accusing the wife of a special prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case of “interfering” with the legal proceedings in a bid to damage her reputation after a co-defendant in the case accused Willis of maintaining an improper relationship with that prosecutor.

Can you imagine? She steals the woman’s husband, and she’s angry with her.

Maybe she should follow her own advice in 2020.

NEW: This is a clip of Fani Willis from 2020 where she says she would fire any employee who sleeps with a co-worker, promises to not date “anybody that works under me,” and said it would be “unfortunate” if taxpayers had to fund sex misconduct lawsuits

pic.twitter.com/tEUTM8DVEJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2024

