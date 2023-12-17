Dem Judicial Nominee Sits on a Cop Killer’s/Terrorist’s Board

If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, and hangs around with other ducks, it’s a duck. ~Walter Reuther

Biden’s historic judicial nominee, historic because he’s Muslim, sits on a board founded by a cop-killing domestic terrorist. He’s an advisor on a board founded by cop killer and domestic terrorist Kathy Boudin.

Chuck Ross at The Washington Free Beacon writes:

Adeel Abdullah Mangi, whom Biden tapped to serve on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, is an advisory board member of Alliance of Families for Justice. The organization, which works to end “mass incarceration,” was formed in 2016 with Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin as a founding director. Boudin pleaded guilty to the murder of two police officers and a security guard during an armored truck robbery in 1981. The FBI named Weather Underground a domestic terrorist organization following a string of bombings and robberies in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The Alliance of Families for Justice, where Mangi has served since 2019, organized an event in 2021 to urge the release of six Black Panther and Black Liberation Army members serving life in prison for murdering police officers. The Alliance referred to the cop killers—including Black Panther members Mumia Abu-Jamal, H. Rap Brown, and others—as “freedom fighters” and claimed they were illegally targeted by the FBI.

He also sat on an advisory board for Rutgers that invites terrorists every year on the anniversary of 9/11 to speak to the students. He claims he knew nothing about it which is virtually impossible.

Sen. Kennedy said, “From 2019 to 2023, you were a board member of the Center for Security Race and Rights at Rutgers Law School…”

“You held an event on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on America, and you invited speakers.”

Sen. Kennedy named the speakers, which included all radical Islamists. The first speaker was Dr. Sami Al-Arian, who “was convicted of conspiring to provide material support, convicted in a court, to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Islamic Jihad [that] participated in the October 7th massacre in mass rape.”

The second speaker he invited “organized panels for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine,” one terrorist hid the hijacked planes,” and you’ve invited her as a speaker or her mentor.

The third speaker “was the co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine and has publicly called for an Intifada in the United States. Is this the way you celebrate 911?”

Mangi then claimed he only went to a research meeting once a year and never heard of any of the speakers or the event.

Our government is compromised.

