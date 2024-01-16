Haley’s Campaigning for Votes from Billionaires, Democrats, RINOs

By
M Dowling
-
1
2

Major GOP donor Andy Sabin told Never Trumper Neil Cavuto where Nikki Haley is getting most of her donations. She is surging in New Hampshire relative to Ron DeSantis. It seems impossible until you realize why she’s suddenly growing in popularity.

Ron DeSantis is burning out, and Chris Christie has run for the exit, and there’s another reason – she’s relying on Democrat votes.

It is just what no Trump supporter would ever vote for, but Democrats want to eliminate Donald Trump. Haley must think she can win without conservatives.

Haley’s like Jeb Bush. She thinks she can win without half the party.

Chris Sununu, Republican Governor of New Hampshire, encouraged Democrats in Iowa this morning to attend Republican Caucuses, and switch parties, and vote for Nikki Haley. Do you believe this RINO?

Donald Trump responded to questions from supporters about Haley’s questionable rise in the polls.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
14 seconds ago

Looks like a rino (female variety) to me….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz