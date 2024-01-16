Rice U Offers a Course Called Afrochemistry & Yes, It Is Insane

The Left has come for Chemistry. Rice University is the first to step off the plank and politicize chem. It’s mind-boggling that people think this makes sense. They won’t have an exam for the course, which is probably the most sensible aspect.

The course is titled “Afrochemistry: The Study of Black-Life Matter” — it allegedly addresses “inequities in chemistry and chemical education.”

Huh? Oh, wait, it makes perfect sense. It’s perfect for the Marxist grievance industry.

Do you know that Rice charges $78,000 a year in tuition?

“Students will apply chemical tools and analysis to understand Black life in the U.S., and students will implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry. Diverse historical and contemporary scientists, intellectuals, and chemical discoveries will inform personal reflections and proposals for addressing inequities in chemistry and chemical education,” the university wrote to describe the class.

They don’t need any prior knowledge of chemistry and it’s a STEM course. Okay, then.

So, chemistry changes with race, someone asked on x?

This is so Nazi-ish. The Third Reich took over education and taught German Math, German Science, and so on. You know how that worked out. This is what we’re seeing here.

In 1934, David Hilbert, by then a grand old man of German mathematics, was dining with Bernhard Rust, the Nazi minister of education. Rust asked, “How is mathematics at Göttingen, now that it is free from the Jewish influence?” Hilbert replied, “There is no mathematics in Göttingen anymore.”

How do racial justice and chemistry intersect? They don’t, and no one cares. The left destroys every single thing it touches – everything – and now they’ve come for chemistry.

This wild… DEI is coming for the hard sciences at Rice University, with a class called “Afrochemistry.” The class “will implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry… and inequities in chemistry and chemical education.” Of course, “there is no final exam.” pic.twitter.com/bzfk7jkZ2W — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) January 14, 2024

