Haley’ Doesn’t Sound Like a VP Candidate

During an interview on far-left Iowa Public Radio, pro-war candidate Nikki Haley said the country “won’t survive” another Trump term.

Our economy was good under Trump, the borders were mostly secured, we weren’t in any wars, he destroyed ISIS, and he didn’t promote the sexual mutilation of children. So what is she talking about?

Haley probably isn’t really looking at the VP slot. She’s crazy so she might be hoping that Donald Trump will be out of the running for some reason and she will be the presidential candidate.

Mainly, she uses Democrat talking points to bash Donald Trump.

Iowa Public Radio reported that Haley has begun to speak about the differences between her foreign policy and Trump’s.

“I don’t agree with Trump praising these dictators,” she said. “You don’t go and say, ‘Hezbollah’s smart,’ you don’t congratulate the Chinese Communist Party on their 70th anniversary. You don’t praise President Xi a dozen times after he gave the world COVID. You just don’t do that. Instead, you let countries know what we expect of them. And now more than ever, we need to come at them strong. This is about preventing war.”

Evil terrorists can be smart, but the statement was taken out of context. He was contrasting Biden’s lack of intelligence with the terrorists he’s up against. Trump explained his praise of China by saying Xi represents what his people want. At the time, Trump wanted his cooperation, which included efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

She is a dope.

Nikki Haley is now psychotically claiming that Putin’s birthday is on Oct 7 & that’s somehow related to Hamas’ attack on Israel. You can see the $$ signs flashing in her eyes. She needs to publish her tax returns & clients of her defense contractor – now. Roll that log over… https://t.co/s0rfS7sWJL — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 21, 2023

Haley says America “won’t survive” another term with Trump in office and needs someone more forward-thinking.

“You can’t have someone who’s so focused on the past that they can’t see the future,” she said. “And that’s why I think Donald Trump shouldn’t be president — is not only does chaos follow him, but he’s not in the right state of mind to really look forward. He’s too busy wanting to fix the grievances of the past. We can’t have that; we won’t survive it.”

Her policies are anything but forward-thinking. She wants to keep the old war machine going.

She’s a whiny warmonger focused on the past and other countries, much in the McCain vein. She is America Last.

Tucker Carlson, who supports Donald Trump, will not vote for a Trump-Haley ticket. Donald Trump Jr. said he will fight against a Trump-Haley ticket.

Surely, her latest harangue killed all her chances as she allegedly SOARS in the polls.

