Half of Americans Think Free Speech Goes Too Far

  • 61% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans at least slightly agree that the First Amendment goes too far.
  • Half of Democrats — only one-fifth of Republicans — think America is on the right track regarding free speech.

According to a new poll by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, fifty-three percent of Americans believe that the First Amendment goes too far in the rights it protects.

What do you do if Americans want to be censored and have elites control what they say? If some don’t have free speech, no one has free speech.

Reducing civil liberties, for one, reduces them for all.

He’s such a commie:


