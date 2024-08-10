Minnesota Gov. Walz Allowed $250K in COVID Fraud

M DOWLING
The Single Biggest COVID Scam in History

Governor Tim Walz allegedly failed to prevent a group of politically connected Somali fraudsters from stealing $250 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The funds were supposed to go to needy children, but they were reportedly used for personal luxuries, real estate, and political donations under fake names.

Ilhan Omar got thousands of dollars in donations from these funds.

The Somali scammers were obvious. When Walz spotted the fraud, they said it was racist, and he allowed them to continue stealing.

He gave one of the scammers an award as a great refugee. She was indicted three years later.

Walz never paid the price. He’s good at passing the blame to others after he appeases key people.

Now, we are reduced to a VP candidate who doesn’t do the right thing for fear of Somali thieves calling him a racist.

There is more fraud:

He wouldn’t let his residents leave the house:

The presidential candidate isn’t better.


