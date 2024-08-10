Major Trump Campaign Breach: Politico has the Documents

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Saturday that some of its internal communications were hacked.

Whoever did the hacking clearly wants two communists who are destroying America to win.

Politico has the emails, having received them from the hacker. They have not confirmed who hacked the campaign or the motivation. The Trump campaign thinks it was a foreign actor, possibly Iran.

They have J.D. Vance’s dossier detailing his potential vulnerabilities.

The hacking was done through a phishing email. It targeted a high-ranking campaign official.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

The person said they had a “variety of documents from [Trump’s] legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions.”

Asked how they obtained the documents, the person responded: “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question will compromise me and also legally restrict you from publishing them.”

It is a major security breach. Democrats are rejoicing, seeing it as vengeance for Hillary Clinton.

U.S. intel confirms that Iran is actively interfering in the election to ensure that President Trump loses. Why isn’t the mainstream media covering this? Read our analysis: https://t.co/5wpiGaXOui — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) August 10, 2024