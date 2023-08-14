I love this song, and this lady has a beautiful voice.

The first time I heard it was when Jeff Buckley sang it. He died very young while singing in a river when a boat went by creating a wake that dragged him under. He was wearing waders.

I played it every day for my cousin on her deathbed. She was paralyzed, but when I put this song or the Beatles on, she managed to move her head closer to the phone.

He was just starting to become famous with this song when his life was cut short.

The Lyrics

Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord

That David played, and it pleased the Lord

But you don’t really care for music, do you?

It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth

The minor falls, the major lifts

The baffled king composing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you

She tied you to a kitchen chair

She broke your throne, and she cut your hair

And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

And, maybe there’s a God above

As for me all I’ve ever learned from love

Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you

But it’s not a crime that you’re hear tonight

It’s not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light

No, it’s a cold and it’s a very broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well people I’ve been here before

I know this room and I’ve walked this floor

You see I used to live alone before I knew ya

And I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch

But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no

It’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

There was a time you let me know

What’s really going on below

But now you never show it to me, do you?

And I remember when I moved in you

And the holy dove she was moving too

And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

I did my best, it wasn’t much

I couldn’t feel, so I tried to touch

I’ve told the truth, I didn’t come to fool you

And even though it all went wrong

I’ll stand before the Lord of Song

With nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

