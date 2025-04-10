Hamas Accused of Phony Death Figures

Hamas has quietly dropped thousands of deaths from its Gaza war casualty figures.

According to the Telegraph, Salo Aizenberg, from the US-based non-profit organization Honest Reporting, said that Hamas’s March 2025 casualty update had removed thousands of people listed as killed.

“Hamas’s new March 2025 fatality list quietly drops 3,400 fully ‘identified’ deaths listed in its August and October 2024 reports – including 1,080 children. These ‘deaths’ never happened. The numbers were falsified – again,” Mr. Aizenberg wrote.

Understandably, they might lose track, but who believes anything a terrorist group says?

The Hamas-run Gaza ministry of health supplies all fatality figures. They can’t be a reliable source.

A report by the Henry Jackson Society in December said that Hamas had probably inflated the number of civilians killed in the Gaza conflict to portray Israel as deliberately targeting innocent people.

Andrew Fox, the report’s author, said Hamas’s latest deletions are likely an attempt to retain credibility.

“We knew there were rafts of errors in their reporting,” Mr Fox said. “There’s a reasonable explanation in that their computer systems went down in November 2023, so it’s been challenging for them to report accurately, but the lists are so unreliable that the world’s media shouldn’t be quoting them as reliable.”

He added: “The UN also just takes Hamas’s figures and publishes them with a note stating the figures are unconfirmed.”

