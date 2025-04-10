Hakeem’s “Good Republican” Voting Against No Rogue Rulings Act

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-CA) No Rogue Rulings Act. The bill restricts federal District Court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

The new law will stop a single district court judge from dictating policy for the entire country, as we’ve seen Trump-hating activist judges do endlessly. This was always the way it was done. It changed under authoritarian Barack Obama.

Hakeem’s “Good Republican”

Every Democrat and one so-called Republican, Mark Turner (R-OH), voted against the bill. In other words, they want a judicial dictatorship.

The bill will likely fail in the Senate since I believe they need 60 votes. At least we know for sure that Turner, with ties to the CIA, is a RINO.

President Trump has endorsed my No Rogue Rulings bill – activist judges have been put on notice! pic.twitter.com/jOgcydRz5D — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) April 9, 2025

Chanel Rion gave us a broader picture. Turner is part of a plan to continue the Deep State. He is part of the planted traps. Hakeem Jeffries says he loves this “good Republican.”

The Swamp was QUIET. They had a PLAN to control Trump’s second term. Mike Turner was part of that plan. Trump sniffed them out. More traps ahead. pic.twitter.com/Tnk9zLrnqp — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) January 18, 2025

This bill makes so much sense. It would help with the judicial coup d’état by these 677 district judges.

BREAKING: House Passes Rep. Darrell Issa’s No Rogue Rulings Act to Limit Rogue Activist District Court Judges – One Republican Votes “No” The House of Representatives passed Rep. Darrell Issa’s No Rogue Rulings Act, a major strike against those unelected, activist judges who’ve… pic.twitter.com/nzeXcfjqxx — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) April 10, 2025

