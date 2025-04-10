Hakeem’s “Good Republican” Voting Against No Rogue Rulings Act

By
M Dowling
-
1
29

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-CA) No Rogue Rulings Act. The bill restricts federal District Court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

The new law will stop a single district court judge from dictating policy for the entire country, as we’ve seen Trump-hating activist judges do endlessly. This was always the way it was done. It changed under authoritarian Barack Obama.

Hakeem’s “Good Republican”

Every Democrat and one so-called Republican, Mark Turner (R-OH), voted against the bill. In other words, they want a judicial dictatorship.

The bill will likely fail in the Senate since I believe they need 60 votes. At least we know for sure that Turner, with ties to the CIA, is a RINO.

Chanel Rion gave us a broader picture. Turner is part of a plan to continue the Deep State. He is part of the planted traps. Hakeem Jeffries says he loves this “good Republican.”

This bill makes so much sense. It would help with the judicial coup d’état by these 677 district judges.


