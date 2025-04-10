Bombshell: Dem Admin Hid Wuhan Virus in 2019? Canada Did Too?

A bombshell military report found that the prior Democrat administration hid a mandated report of US service members getting sick with what might have been the earliest cases of COVID-19. Naturally, the Chinese Communists didn’t tell us.

The Democrats in the Biden- Harris government hid the fact that American service members got sick at a potential super-spreader event in October 2019.

During the 7th Military World Games, October 18-28, 2019, participants from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Luxembourg, including seven military personnel, took ill near the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Biden administration hid the December 2022 report indicating that some of the 263 members of the U.S. delegation who attended the games may have also caught COVID-19 or something similar months before we knew about it.

They lied and endangered us, and millions died.

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act required that former President Joe Biden’s then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin submit a report to Congress on the military games detailing if athletes and staff who attended the games became ill, along with blood tests and other information.

Proving they don’t care about Americans, Democrats in the administration hid this vital information.

They can get away with this because they didn’t have testing at the time, and we can’t prove it was COVID-19.

Molecular biologist Dr. Richard H. Ebright of Rutgers University told the Free Beacon, “It is an outrage that the Biden White House and the 118th Congress Senate and House Armed Services Committees did not publicly release this information when it became available in 2022, but, instead, withheld this information for the duration of their terms.”

“This new information strengthens U.S. and allied intelligence data indicating that COVID-19 was circulating in Wuhan in October-November 2019, U.S. and allied intelligence data indicating that researchers working with genetically enhanced SARS viruses at Wuhan Institute of Virology contracted COVID-19 in October-November 2019, and phylogenomic data indicating that the virus that causes COVID-19 entered humans in July-November 2019,” added Ebright.

It’s Not New Information; Canada Probably Hid It Also

Rebel News reported that they have obtained top-secret Canadian military documents that show Canada was aware in October 2019 that the Wuhan Virus from China was contagious. The highest levels of the government knew about it, and it was covered up.

These officials have a direct line to Prime Minister Trudeau, and he had to know.

Rebel News’s source details Canada’s cover-up response to a critical pneumonia outbreak in a contingent of 176 Canadian soldiers stationed in Wuhan over two months before the People’s Republic of China reported outbreaks in the same city but just a few weeks before the first officially recognized case on November 17, 2019.

Information from that time detailed stories of the military taking ill in Wuhan, but the Canadian government quashed the information. The media didn’t follow up. Everyone was told to calm down.

The U.S. Armed Forces Sports team marches during opening ceremonies for the Military World Games in Wuhan, October 18, 2019 pic.twitter.com/A0n5EI73Zf — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2021

