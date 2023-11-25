Hamas Changes the Terms of the Deal, Delays Hostage Release

The release of the Israeli hostages was delayed until Friday, and Friday’s release came in a trickle. They didn’t release any Americans, and only four children, along with some adults, many of them elderly. They also released a dozen hostages from Thailand. Today, Hamas is changing the deal they made.

Today, they delayed the release of hostages until Israel commits to aid trucks. Hamas is supposed to release 14 hostages today. Hamas changed the terms of the deal, which is what happens when you bargain with soulless monsters.

Biden is taking credit for this “deal,” but no American hostages are set to be released today either.

200 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza yesterday via the Rafah Crossing, and were delivered to international aid organizations, as part of the framework for the release of the hostages, as agreed with the US and mediated by Qatar and Egypt. 124 carrying food

18 … pic.twitter.com/0QBzZYx1Nr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 25, 2023

Oh look at that … the terrorists are backing out of the agreed terms You do not negotiate or deal with terrorists, you eradicate their existence… time to put maximum pressure on Qatar if you want anything resembling peace https://t.co/xLOHn3Fv6V — Ahmed Al Asliken ☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 25, 2023

The media is also trying to say this is an equal exchange, but there are three times as many Hamas Palestinians being released. And the so-called Palestinian children are juveniles who killed Israelis.

This fellow left the deceitful reporter stuttering. You can’t trust the media at all.

Watch as @MarkRegev destroys Sky News’ reporter who says Israeli children hostages and Palestinian minor terrorists serving jail time for attempted murders are the same pic.twitter.com/JE206ZGxIW — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 25, 2023

