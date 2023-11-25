Hamas Changes the Terms of the Deal, Delays Hostage Release

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

The release of the Israeli hostages was delayed until Friday, and Friday’s release came in a trickle. They didn’t release any Americans, and only four children, along with some adults, many of them elderly. They also released a dozen hostages from Thailand. Today, Hamas is changing the deal they made.

Aid going into Gaza.

Today, they delayed the release of hostages until Israel commits to aid trucks. Hamas is supposed to release 14 hostages today. Hamas changed the terms of the deal, which is what happens when you bargain with soulless monsters.

Biden is taking credit for this “deal,” but no American hostages are set to be released today either.

The media is also trying to say this is an equal exchange, but there are three times as many Hamas Palestinians being released. And the so-called Palestinian children are juveniles who killed Israelis.

This fellow left the deceitful reporter stuttering. You can’t trust the media at all.


