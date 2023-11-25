NYPD Officers Flee the Job As Defunding Continues

New York’s Finest are leaving in droves. According to the NY Post reporters, who checked pension and other data, 2,516 police officers have left so far this year, the fourth highest in the past ten years.

One officer said that he’s retiring as soon as he hits 20 years next year. He believes that 95 percent of his graduating class will also leave.

They defunded the police by a billion dollars during the George Floyd era, and now Mayor Eric Adams is canceling five training classes for new officers so he can fund illegal aliens.

The number of cops quitting before they reach the 20 years required to receive their full pensions also skyrocketed from 509 in 2020 to 1,040 so far this year — an alarming 104% increase, the data show.

The years of departures and lack of replacements are now taking a toll, forcing the cops who remain on the job to work “inhumane amounts of forced overtime,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

“The workload is a leading factor driving people away from the job,” the union leader said. “If the NYPD is going to survive these staffing reductions, it cannot just keep squeezing cops for more hours.”

The union has proposed a flexible schedule that would have cops work longer hours on fewer days.

