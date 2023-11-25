Biden: Hamas Attacked Since He’s Close to Bringing Peace

Joe Biden thinks he knows why Hamas attacked when they did. It’s because he was close to bringing peace to the region. He did say he couldn’t prove it, and that’s certainly true because the Trump administration was doing that, and it had nothing to do with him. He alienated Saudi Arabia and others in the region.

He can’t prove it, but he’ll say it anyway:

“There’s an overwhelming desire on the part of the region to let me back up. I cannot prove what I’m about to say, but I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist,” Biden said during a press conference on Friday.

“You may recall when we did the G20 a little while ago; I was able to get a resolution, a statement passed through there saying we’re going to build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East into Saudi Arabia, Israel, et cetera, and all the way up to Europe. Not the railroad, but it would be an underground pipeline and then railroad,” he continued.

The railroad again! That’s the railroad he originally said would go from the Pacific to the Indian Ocean, which no one plans to do ever.

In June, he said:

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden said, unaware of the geography.

The America Last President also wants suffering Americans to pay for the largest solar plant in the world in…wait for it…drum roll, please…Angola. There must be a huge demand there in Angola.

“We’re going to, and we’re going to help; we have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build one of the largest solar plants in the world in Angola. I could go on, but I’m not. I’m going off script and getting in trouble.”

He’s way out, man:

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean… I'm going off-script. I'm gonna get in trouble."

So now he’s trying to take credit for the Abraham Accords.

“The whole idea is there’s overwhelming interest, and I think most Arab nations know it, in coordinating with one another to change the dynamic in their region for a longer-term peace. And that is what I’m going to continue to work on. And that is what I’m going to continue to work on.”

In his own bizarre, inept way, Biden is trying to take credit for the Abraham Accords that he actually brought to a halt when he insulted the Crown Prince. He blamed him for the execution of Khashoggi, an occasional propagandist essayist for The Washington Post. Khashoggi sought the overthrow of the Royal Family. He wanted to replace them with The Muslim Brotherhood.

Biden made the US a pariah by calling Prince bin Salman, a “pariah.”

His plan, he said, was to make the Saudis “pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.” Biden trashed the Saudi royal family. There is “very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia,” he said, reported the NY Times.

We then had an angry and powerful oil supplier moving closer to Russia. After that, Saudi Arabia joined BRICS, the ultimate SWIFT competition. Recently, the Prince said he “no longer cares what the United States thinks.”

Biden is trying to reverse the damage he did and take credit for what Donald Trump’s team did.

Donald Trump and his Administration, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with four Muslim-majority nations, including Bahrain, Morrocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, and opted to recognize Israel’s right to exist for the first time. The Trump administration laid the groundwork.

The Trump plan was brilliant. Isolate the Hamas Palestinians and Iran instead of providing Iran and their terrorist satellites with hegemony in the region as Biden does by constantly forking billions over to them through various means. It was Trump’s way to avoid war instead of funding it.

This is how he looked going into the presser:

This is how he looked going into the presser:

