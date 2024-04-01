Hamas Disrupts Easter Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Hamas lunatics disrupted Easter Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral because nothing is sacred anymore. Anarchy reigns in blue New York City, where it is starting to look like the 3rd world.

Not punishing the George Floyd rioters of 2020 was a serious mistake.

Imagine if a Christian did this in a Mosque.

The protestors are from Extinction Rebellion NYC’s Palestinian Solidarity group, demonstrating in support of Hamas.

Hamas interrupts Easter observance at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/IfSgZ5Ga0s — @amuse (@amuse) March 31, 2024

