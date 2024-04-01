Hamas Disrupts Easter Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral

By
M DOWLING
-
4
19

Hamas lunatics disrupted Easter Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral because nothing is sacred anymore. Anarchy reigns in blue New York City, where it is starting to look like the 3rd world.

Not punishing the George Floyd rioters of 2020 was a serious mistake.

Imagine if a Christian did this in a Mosque.

The protestors are from Extinction Rebellion NYC’s Palestinian Solidarity group, demonstrating in support of Hamas.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
57 minutes ago

Imagine if a Christian did this in a Mosque.
Thrown off a five story building?
Beaten to death?
…..
Guess I don’t want to think about it!

lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
58 minutes ago

Instead of just throwing them out, they should have had the living shit beat out of them.That is how people learn.

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
56 minutes ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

Sorry, your punishment is not something to be doled out in a Christian Church.

You’re Right
Guest
You’re Right
35 minutes ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

I completely agree, Rev. Peter. You’re an exceptionally good and gentle man. The parishioners should dole it out in the alley out back, please!!! If that guy goes home with any of his teeth, somebody missed his very important message. We should pay attention.

