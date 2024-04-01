Man Here Illegally from China Drove onto a Marine Base

A Chinese national who entered the United States illegally drove onto the Twenty-Nine Palms Marine Corps base and refused to leave.

Authorities arrested him on March 27.

Agents took the man into custody. He was transported to a nearby station for further processing.

“His purpose & intent behind his actions are still being investigated,” wrote USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino on social media.

CBP posted the following:

“DHS continues to enforce United States immigration laws, expanding lawful pathways while strengthening enforcement consequences for those who cross our border unlawfully. Individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. are subject to removal pursuant to Title 8 authorities and are subject to a minimum five-year bar on reapplying for admission and potential criminal prosecution if they subsequently re-enter without authorization. CBP is leveraging all available resources and partnerships to efficiently vet and process migrants consistent with law.”

DHS is not enforcing the laws, and they are inventing lunawful pathways while strengthening nothing. Military-age Chinese men coming illegally should have been a giant red flag.

The Chinese nationals coming here illegally are nearly all men. How many agents does China need to send before our professional politician class gets concerned by it? What will it take? I’m not saying they’re all agents but some are. Allowing this is treason. https://t.co/IPq6D9WzA0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 21, 2023

